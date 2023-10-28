This Huge New Jersey Attraction Is Named The State’s Biggest Tourist Trap

When we do something, we do it big here in New Jersey, even when it comes to the state's worst tourist trap.

A major website has named what they consider to be the worst tourist trap in each state in the nation, and when it comes to New Jersey, it's not a big ball of yarn or an overpriced beach hotel.

Oh no, that just wouldn't be big enough for us here in the Garden State. No, we have to have an entire city named as the biggest tourist trap in the state.

The website that is shining the spotlight on what they consider huge tourist traps is Go Banking Rates, and they apparently needed to light up a whole city when they took on New Jersey.

So, what do they think is the worst tourist trap in the Garden State? How about Atlantic City? Yes, that's right, the whole entire city.

They emphasize the fact that if you're going for that kind of scene, Las Vegas is a better choice. I'm guessing they're addressing travelers from other states because if you live here, a quick trip on the Parkway brings you the A.C. excitement without an airport, airfare, and all the money that goes with that.

Plus, if you like to gamble, you know the deal. It's not like you get sucked into the $1 slots and they charge you $10 a spin when you get there.

Atlantic City is what it is, and it can be a super-fun destination, especially for locals. If you don't like it, that's fine, but in my opinion, calling it a tourist trap is placing it in the wrong category.

