There are so many great things to do in New Jersey all year long, and one major travel website has listed the top 3 things to do in the Garden State.

Top Things To Do In New Jersey

If you had to name the top three things to do in New Jersey, what would they be? Would they involve a beach, a restaurant, or an attraction?

My top three would be varied. One involves a restaurant, one involves a summer day, and the last is about a boat. Here they are.

The # 1 thing on my top things to do in New Jersey is to spend a day on the beach and boardwalk at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach. Maybe lunch at Joey Tomatoes and dinner at Martell's Tiki Bar. In between, some boardwalk games and some fun in the sun.

Great New Jersey Restaurants

The second thing on my list is the restaurant portion of the top 3. I would take someone I love to the amazing Scarborough Fair restaurant in Sea Girt. There is no place in New Jersey more romantic.

And finally, I would like to be placed in a quiet spot on the Barnegat Bay in my boat with my favorite cigar. None of those three made the experts' list.

Here are the three best things to do in New Jersey, according to Love Exploring:

Experts' Choice For Fun Things To Do In New Jersey

#3 Walking history tour of Princeton.

#2 Visit Cape May

#1 Head to Liberty State Park

It's a solid list. I think if you do any of the things on either list, you'll have a good day.

