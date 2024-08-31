The Top BBQ Spots In New Jersey

An unforgettable dining experience awaits!

It's time to fire up the grill because it's barbeque season in New Jersey.

Ribs, pulled pork, smoked brisket, burgers, chicken, you name it.

Are you hungry yet?

The smell permeates throughout the neighborhood with everyone on your block hoping to be invited over to your house for dinner.

Who does the grilling in your family?

The one who takes grilling very seriously and holds the secret to the most delicious homemade BBQ seasoning.

If all this BBQ talk has your mouth watering, Food & Wine released a list of the best BBQ restaurants in the United States, including 3 here in New Jersey.

Even the best grillers need a night off so take a break and head to any of these 3 New Jersey BBQ spots.

Best BBQ Restaurants in New Jersey, According to Food & Wine

Henri's Hotts Barbeque in Hammonton

"The joint has quietly become one of the best places for barbecue anywhere near Philadelphia, mostly because of those ribs, smoked out back over oak and hickory, generously lacquered with Henri's own nicely balanced but relatively sweet sauce. Nothing fancy, but entirely memorable; an ideal stop on your way down the Shore."



Christine's House of Kingfish Barbecue in Shamong

"The sauce is more like a bright, savory tomato gravy, unlike anything you've probably ever had on ribs."

The Hambone Opera in Lawrence

"Be sure to stop at the Trenton Farmers Market, where Jeff McKay has been turning out as close to great brisket as can be found in New Jersey, smoked over local cherry wood, since 2013. His no-frills operation, The Hambone Opera, is also responsible for some fine baby backs — no sauce, it's not needed."



