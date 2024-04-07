The Valuable Treasures New Jersey Residents Love To Collect
It's so cool to hear about the different things people collect.
Whether you just started your collection or have been adding to it for years, it's a fun and exciting hobby for many people in New Jersey.
Many look at it like an investment hoping it will eventually fund their retirement.
Collections can be worth a lot of money depending on what you collect.
Collectibles Insurance Services has a list of the most popular things people collect.
The Most Common Items to Collect
- Coins
- Stamps
- Baseball Cards and Sports Cards
- Pokémon Cards
- Comic Books
- Action Figures
- Vintage Toys
- Dolls
- Fine Art
- Vinyl Records
- Model Trains
- Video Games
I asked this question on Facebook recently and got A LOT of responses.
Here are some things people at the Jersey Shore collect, but before we get to your interesting responses, I thought these were pretty funny.
- Right now...rainwater.
- Go see my basement...everything!
- Tooooo many things!
- Stuff...lots and lots of stuff!
- Bad luck!
What People at the Jersey Shore Collect
- Turtle Stuff and 16-ounce Coffee Mugs
- Millions of Sports Cards and Memorabilia
- Autographed Phillies Baseballs
- Seashells, Shot Glasses, Postcards
- Disney Pins
- Craft Supplies
- Vintage Painted Ceramic Cowboy Boots with Flowers on Them
- Themed Playing Cards
- Dolphins
- Vintage E.T. Items
- Refrigerator Magnets from Places I visit
- Lighthouses
- Socks
- CD's, DVD's, Certain Coins and Road Maps
- Nail Polish
- Plastic Bottle Caps
