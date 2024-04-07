It's so cool to hear about the different things people collect.

Whether you just started your collection or have been adding to it for years, it's a fun and exciting hobby for many people in New Jersey.

Many look at it like an investment hoping it will eventually fund their retirement.

Collections can be worth a lot of money depending on what you collect.

Collectibles Insurance Services has a list of the most popular things people collect.

The Most Common Items to Collect

Coins

Stamps

Baseball Cards and Sports Cards

Pokémon Cards

Comic Books

Action Figures

Vintage Toys

Dolls

Fine Art

Vinyl Records

Model Trains

Video Games

I asked this question on Facebook recently and got A LOT of responses.

Here are some things people at the Jersey Shore collect, but before we get to your interesting responses, I thought these were pretty funny.

Right now...rainwater.

Go see my basement...everything!

Tooooo many things!

Stuff...lots and lots of stuff!

Bad luck!

What People at the Jersey Shore Collect

Turtle Stuff and 16-ounce Coffee Mugs

Millions of Sports Cards and Memorabilia

Autographed Phillies Baseballs

Seashells, Shot Glasses, Postcards

Disney Pins

Craft Supplies

Vintage Painted Ceramic Cowboy Boots with Flowers on Them

Themed Playing Cards

Dolphins

Vintage E.T. Items

Refrigerator Magnets from Places I visit

Lighthouses

Socks

CD's, DVD's, Certain Coins and Road Maps

Nail Polish

Plastic Bottle Caps

