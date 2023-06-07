The Monmouth County Fair returns this summer to New Jersey

🎡 The Monmouth County Fair returns for five days in Freehold next month

It’s just not summer in New Jersey if you don’t attend a county fair filled with great food, cotton candy, boardwalk-style games, and rides.

The Monmouth County Fair, presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association will be held at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold from Wednesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 30.

What are the hours and price of admission?

The fair will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, July 28; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 29; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

General admission to the Monmouth County Fair is $8 per adult. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Veterans and active military with ID also enter for free.

On Sunday, July 30, seniors 65 and older and students with ID are free.

What will be featured at the fair?

The Monmouth County Fair features live entertainment, 4-H shows, and exhibits, the Park System’s exhibit Huber Woods Dawn to Dusk, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), and more.

Highlights include acts such as Aaron Bonks Fire, Whips & Danger Tricks, Flying Fools High Diving Show, Bwana Jim Wildlife Show, Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Mutts Gone Nuts, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, The Raptor Project Birds of Prey, Flying Fools High Diving Show, Goodwin’s Good Time Photo Booth, horse shows, and more.

The Fair also features live music, rides, and games. Main stage entertainment includes performances by the Amish Outlaws on Wednesday night; The Nerds on Thursday night; Jessie’s Girl on Friday night; Coast 2 Coast Philly on Saturday night; and Sensational Soul Cruisers on Sunday.

At the heart of the Monmouth County Fair is the Home and Garden Competition. Categories include crafts, needlework art, photography, vegetables, and flowers. Details for individual categories are available in the Home & Garden Brochure, available online here.

After judging, entries will remain on display in the Home & Garden Tent.

Those looking for thrills should be sure to check out the rides provided by Campy’s Blue Star Amusements. Ride wristbands and reloadable ticket cards will be available daily.

Living history displays, commercial vendors, a firefighter’s competition, and more, round out the five-day county fair.

