Sloppy Joe Is The Weirdest Food In New Jersey
We have a lot of food in New Jersey, We eat a lot of food in New Jersey, and now one food has been named the weirdest food in the whole state.
The food that was chosen as the weirdest food in the Garden State by Cheapism isn't really weird. It's just that it's not exactly the same way it's served up in most of the rest of the country.
When you look up the ingredients of this dish, most of the country will be served a sandwich that features ground beef, onions, and tomato sauce on a hamburger bun.
Of course, we're talking about a delicious Sloppy Joe, but if you're in New Jersey and you order one, that might not be what you get.
Many parts of New Jersey, especially North Jersey have their version of a Sloppy Joe, and it has absolutely no tomato sauce and exactly zero ground beef.
According to the website Taste, a New Jersey Sloppy Joe is a sandwich that features turkey, ham, swiss cheese cole slaw, and Russian Dressing.
It's a North Jersey thing that started about 100 years ago after a North Jersey mayor took a trip to Cuba and tried a similar sandwich there, or at least that's how the story goes.
So, the food itself isn't weird at all, it's just that the food you get from the kitchen might not be exactly what you thought it was going to be when you order it in certain parts of the Garden State.
The Top 50 Best Sandwich Shops You Need To Eat At In New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
Keep Scrolling For More Of New Jersey's Best Sandwich Shops...
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G