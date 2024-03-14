‘The Ultimate Dessert Experience’ Is Now Open In New Jersey

If you have a sweet tooth you're going to love this place.

It's AMAZING!

I've been counting down the days for it to open and it's finally here.

Swirl'in Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now OPEN in Marlton.

If you like cereal and you like ice cream you're going to love them together.

How does cereal infused ice cream sound?

Yes! You can get hard ice cream and infuse it with cereal.

It's owned by Giovanni Villico and his brother, Giuseppe Villico.

I talked with Giovanni who says:

It all blends together so you get this really cool texture. It comes out very creamy with a crunch.

They created "the ultimate dessert experience."

They want everyone who comes in to be creative.

You can come up with your very own creation and enjoy.

They also design their own cereal donuts with a bunch of different cereal choices, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebble and a whole lot more.

You can even get Nutella filled donuts.

Plus, you can get cookies.

The cookies are shipped from 4th Street Cookies in Philadelphia and baked fresh everyday.

Definitely check it out if you're in the area.

It's very modern and bright inside and EVERYTHING looks delicious.

It's located in the Evesboro Plaza Shopping Center at 221 East Greentree Road in Marlton.

It's across from the Wawa and in the same shopping center as Montesini Pizza and Pasta, Tobacco Mart, The Nail Box and Pancheros.

It's a great location so stop by and give it a try.

