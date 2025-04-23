We all have our favorite supermarkets, and this one continues to expand throughout the country, with 21 stores opening nationwide, including in New Jersey.

Operating nearly 600 stores in the United States, with a list of every New Jersey location below, this well-known supermarket chain is expanding, opening one new location in the Garden State, joining its growing list of stores across New Jersey.

You'll be able to find this new location in Middlesex County, according to the Courier Post.

Trader Joe's is opening in Woodbridge.

The new location will be at 675 US-1 in Woodbridge.

Scroll below to find the Trader Joe's location closest to you!

Where can you find Trader Joe's in New Jersey?

According to the store locator, here's a list of New Jersey locations:

110 Brick Plaza

Brick, NJ 08723

315 Promenade Blvd

Bridgewater, NJ 08807

775 Haddonfield Rd

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

259 Allwood Road

Clifton, NJ 07012

3056 State Route 10 West

Denville, NJ 07834

715 River Rd

Edgewater, NJ 07020

176 Columbia Turnpike

Florham Park, NJ 07932

4331 Route 9

Freehold, NJ 07728

1350 Willow Ave.

Hoboken, NJ 07030

675 US-1

Iselin, NJ 08830

300 P Route 73 S

Marlton, NJ 08053

1447 NJ-35

Middletown Township, NJ 07748

187 Millburn Ave

Millburn, NJ 07041

869 US-1

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

404 Rt 17 N

Paramus, NJ 07652

3528 Brunswick Pike

Princeton, NJ 08540

1031 Broad St

Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

910 Hamburg Turnpike

Wayne, NJ 07470

155 Elm St

Westfield, NJ 07090

20 Irvington St

Westwood, NJ 07675

How does Trader Joe's compare to other supermarkets in New Jersey?

