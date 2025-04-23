Popular Supermarket Opening Several New Stores Nationwide, Including In New Jersey
We all have our favorite supermarkets, and this one continues to expand throughout the country, with 21 stores opening nationwide, including in New Jersey.
Operating nearly 600 stores in the United States, with a list of every New Jersey location below, this well-known supermarket chain is expanding, opening one new location in the Garden State, joining its growing list of stores across New Jersey.
You'll be able to find this new location in Middlesex County, according to the Courier Post.
Trader Joe's is opening in Woodbridge.
The new location will be at 675 US-1 in Woodbridge.
Scroll below to find the Trader Joe's location closest to you!
Where can you find Trader Joe's in New Jersey?
According to the store locator, here's a list of New Jersey locations:
110 Brick Plaza
Brick, NJ 08723
315 Promenade Blvd
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
775 Haddonfield Rd
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
259 Allwood Road
Clifton, NJ 07012
3056 State Route 10 West
Denville, NJ 07834
715 River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020
176 Columbia Turnpike
Florham Park, NJ 07932
4331 Route 9
Freehold, NJ 07728
1350 Willow Ave.
Hoboken, NJ 07030
675 US-1
Iselin, NJ 08830
300 P Route 73 S
Marlton, NJ 08053
1447 NJ-35
Middletown Township, NJ 07748
187 Millburn Ave
Millburn, NJ 07041
869 US-1
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
404 Rt 17 N
Paramus, NJ 07652
3528 Brunswick Pike
Princeton, NJ 08540
1031 Broad St
Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
910 Hamburg Turnpike
Wayne, NJ 07470
155 Elm St
Westfield, NJ 07090
20 Irvington St
Westwood, NJ 07675
How does Trader Joe's compare to other supermarkets in New Jersey?
