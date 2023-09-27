E-bike rider struck after drifting into Route 37 traffic

🚨 The E-bike was riding eastbound on Route 37 in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — A man riding an E-bike died Wednesday morning when he drifted into a travel lane.

Toms River police said the 33-year-old Little Egg Harbor man was riding east on the left shoulder of Route 37 at River Drive around 8 a.m. when he lost control and made a sudden left turn into traffic.

The man was severely injured after being struck in the center lane.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The man was taken to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of family.

The crash is the 35th fatal crash in Ocean County and the 7th in Toms River. Two of those crashes were on the Garden State Parkway.

E-bikes are not permitted on New Jersey interstates, four-lane highways divided by a grass or concrete median and highways with a speed limit over 50 mph, according to New Jersey law.

Route 37 has three lanes in each direction at that location divided by a grass median with a posted speed limit of 50 mph.

