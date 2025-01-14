Report Names New Jersey’s Best Towns To Retire In

Some New Jersey towns are being celebrated as the best places to retire in the Garden State.

We've all heard the stories of how poorly New Jersey ranks as a place to retire, but if you are sticking around the Garden State for your retirement, there are several towns that experts consider the best choices.

New Jersey's Best Small Town For Retirement

Many reports say New Jersey is near the bottom of the pile of the best states to retire in.

As an example, Kiplinger places the Garden State at #49, ahead of only Kentucky. But it's not all bad news if you want to stay in New Jersey for your retirement.

According to World Atlas, several towns in New Jersey are the best places to settle in for the golden years.

Which New Jersey Small Towns Made The List?

To be exact, they have released their list of the best small towns to retire in New Jersey, and the list was released in 2024.

Let's check out the list of towns that the report says are New Jersey's best small towns to retire in.

Here are the best New Jersey small towns to retire in, according to experts (in no particular order).

Montclair

Hacketstown

Summit

Collingswood

Cape May Courthouse

Morristown

Philipsburg

So, it turns out that if you love the small-town life in New Jersey, it is possible to retire here! That's great news.

