For the most part, driving on New Jersey roads is not a good experience, but state residents tell us there are exceptions to that rule.

Which New Jersey Roads Are Fun To Drive On?

It's a question that isn't easy to answer in the Garde State. When was the last time you got behind the wheel, drove in our state, and actually enjoyed it?

For me, and for most New Jersey drivers, the answer is either never or a very long time ago.

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So, I thought it would be a great idea to reach out to New Jersey residents to find the roads in the Garden State that put the joy back in driving.

Can You Enjoy A Road In New Jersey?

Can I have a pleasant drive on a nice New Jersey road, or do I have to leave the state to fall back in love with driving?

The only way to know is to tap into the knowledge of thousands of veteran New Jersey drivers.

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In addition to asking on my radio show, I also posed the question on several social media platforms. Are there roads in New Jersey that you still love to drive on?

New Jersey Residents Name Their Favorite Garden State Roads To Drive On

The good news is that true New Jersey driving enthusiasts have given us all hope. There are great Garden State roads we can enjoy driving on.

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Here are the roads that they suggest if you want to rediscover your love for New Jersey driving.

We were surprised by the top two roads from our informal survey, because they are usually the roads that people in New Jersey complain about.

#3 Palisades Parkway - it's an understandable choice because of the incredible views.

#2 Rt. 287 - This one surprises me. There are way more tough spots on 287 than there are nice spots, at least in my opinion.

#1 Garden State Parkway - It all depends on where you are on the GSP, but some spots can be fun to drive.

The 5 Worst Monmouth County, NJ Traffic Roads Gallery Credit: Lou Russo