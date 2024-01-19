Here’s All You Need To Know To Report Potholes In New Jersey

New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, we're also the pizza capital, and we may also be the pothole capital of the world, too. But now it's easier than ever to report potholes in New Jersey.

Is there any worse sound than the bone-shattering thud of hearing your tire plummet into a street crater known as a New Jersey pothole?

Few sounds shock the senses and anger the mind like the body-rattling bang of a pothole. It leads us to say words we normally reserve for the worst of situations.

But what else can we do? Our only recourse is to utter that series of descriptive and colorful expletives and move on with our day, or is it?

What we can all do is report that nasty pothole to the proper authorities so we can simultaneously ensure that we don't hit it again and that our neighbors on the road never have to go through what we've been through.

All you have to do is know what number to call for your county to report that pothole to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and here's a list of the numbers for every county in the state.

You can even report exactly where the pothole in question is with a really handy interactive map that the NJDOT has made available.

If the pothole has caused damage, you'll need to file a claim, and here are the instructions on how to do exactly that.

Let's hope you don't have to use any of these links anytime soon, but they are certainly there if you need them.

In the meantime, check out some of the most dangerous roads in the Garden State.

