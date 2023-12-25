The Cost of Renting a Car in New Jersey is Staggering

If you’re flying this holiday season or have relatives visiting from out of state, there’s a good chance a rental car will be needed to get around.

Unless you have family willing to drive you wherever you need to go your entire visit, most likely you’re going to have to pay up.

With everything being so expensive nowadays, the added cost of a rental car can put a huge dent in your family's vacation budget.

You may have sticker shock when you see how much some cities cost compared to other cities.

So where are the most and least expensive cities in the U.S. to rent a car?

Here’s the good news, the most expensive rental car location is NOT in New Jersey. In fact, no cities in the state were even in the top 5.

That’s pretty surprising considering it feels like we’re always on every “most expensive list” for everything in this state.

The website FinanceBuzz collected data on rental car costs in 100 of the most popular Christmas destinations.

Although New Jersey was not in the top 5 for most expensive cities, Newark, New Jersey took the 6th spot on the list.

The average cost per day to rent a car during the holiday season from December 23rd through January 2nd, according to the report, is $91.20 per day.

Where does it cost the least to rent an average car at Christmastime? The answer is Akron, Ohio, where it will only cost you $45.90 per day. Philadelphia was 2nd on the list for least expensive cities at $46.10 per day.

Some tips provided by FinanceBuzz on how to save money this holiday season on car rentals are to book in advance and join a rewards program!