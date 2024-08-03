How do you like your burger?

Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey.

Many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes from on our deck or our backyard.

While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you want to indulge.

The atmosphere is really important too.

I've always found that the food at an establishment can be phenomenal, but if the surroundings aren't the best, the experience can be downgraded.

Is there anything better than sitting on the water and enjoying a juicy burger in the summer?

If being inside is more your thing, there are plenty of swanky gourmet places to enjoy.

What are the most popular burger toppings?

According to Thrillist, the number one most popular burger topping is cheese.

The likely number two would be ketchup or mustard, right? Wrong.

Onions came in second, followed by condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayo, and BBQ sauce.

A New Jersey restaurant is getting the national spotlight for its wild and unusual take on burgers.

Traditionalists fear not; this eatery still serves a burger without all the fancy stuff.

However, if you like walking on the wild side, this is your spot.

Let's start with the mac n' cheese burger.

Many restaurants offer various mac 'n cheese burgers, but this is the next level.

The burger Spoon University raves about and declares one of the best in New Jersey is a little out there—okay, it's way out there. It's called the 'Burgernut.'

I've tried this burger before, and surprisingly, it works. It's the perfect combination of salty and sweet with burger patties topped with cheese and ketchup and sandwiched between a glazed donut.

These creations can be found at The Committed Pig.

They have locations in Manasquan, Morristown, and Summit.