Wall, NJ residents remember hometown student-musician killed in Nashville

🔴 Charges have not been upgraded in the shooting of Jillian Ludwig

🔴 A GoFundMe page has been created to help her family

🔴 Grief counselors are at Wall Township High School

A grand jury in Tennsesse will decide on additional charges against the suspect in the Nashville shooting death of a college student from Wall, New Jersey.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning after a stray bullet shot her head as she walked in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park. It is not far from Belmont University where Ludwig was a freshman.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, was initially charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

"Anticipated modified charges in this case would result at the grand jury level. He remains jailed in lieu of $280,000 bond," Metro Nashville police wrote on their X account.

Jillian Ludwig (Metro Nashville police)

Big sister, passionate musician

Jillian, a big sister to two brothers, was remembered Thursday night with a prayer vigil at The Church in Brielle, where she was a member of the choir. A video of her singing during a service was played as her family and congregants held candles.

The Wall Township Committee posted a letter on the township's Facebook page to express their condolences and remember her accomplishments.

"Jillian was an exceptional young leader within our community. She graced us with her beautiful voice to sing the National Anthem at many township community events. Jillian was a member of the Young Women’s Leadership Committee of Wall Township and was the recipient of the 2023 Women’s Leadership Committee Scholarship Award," the committee wrote.

Belmont University president Greg Jones told The Tennessean that in her short time on campus she had already established herself as a passionate bass player.

(Jillian Ludwig via Facebook)

Helping Jillian's family

Grief counselors will be at Wall High School again today to help students and staff grieving the death of the member of the Class of 2023.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $21,000 in just over eight hours to help with her family’s medical and funeral expenses.

"Jillian’s life was a symphony of joy and love that was tragically cut short as a brilliant student, musician, and, most importantly, an irreplaceable part of our family," her aunt Bevin Nittel wrote on the page.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

