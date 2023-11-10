Crash sends van into path of tractor trailer on Route 295

✅ A van sideswiped a pickup on northbound Route 295 in Mount Laurel

✅ The impact sent the van into the southbound lanes where it overturned

MOUNT LAUREL — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 295 Thursday morning.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5 that a Nissan van headed northbound in the right lane near Exit 43 (Rancocas Woods, Delran) around 8:10 a.m. sideswiped a Dodge pickup truck in the center lane. The impact sent the van across the median and into the southbound lanes where it overturned on the roadway.

It was struck by a tractor-trailer which jackknifed blocking all three lanes.

Fatal ejection

The van driver, Dennis Cox, 62, of the Hamilton Square section of Hamilton, was ejected in the crash and was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to Marchan.

The crash is the third on Route 295 in Burlington County, including one in Mount Laurel in June, and the 10th on the entire highway, according to State Police records.

