If you love going to concerts at the Jersey Shore, you might want to bookmark this page now.

The 2027 concert season at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel is starting to take shape, and we'll be keeping track of every artist announced for the venue right here.

PNC Bank Arts Center Concerts Are a Jersey Summer Tradition

There are certain things that just feel like summer in New Jersey. A day at the beach, traffic on the Parkway, dinner outside, and eventually making your way to Exit 116 for a concert at PNC Bank Arts Center.

Every year, the lineup brings a little bit of everything to Holmdel. We've seen some of the biggest names in rock, pop, country, hip-hop, and more take the stage, and 2027 should give us plenty of reasons to head back.

In fact, we already have our first show on the calendar.

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Ashanti and Trey Songz are scheduled to perform at PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday, August 28, 2027. The show is currently scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. This is a rescheduled date.

And that's just the beginning.

READ MORE: Every Concert Announced For MetLife Stadium in 2027

Every PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Announced for 2027

Keep this page handy throughout the year.

As we announce new concerts for PNC Bank Arts Center, we'll keep updating the schedule below so you can find all the shows in one place.

Some of the biggest announcements usually start rolling in as we get closer to the summer concert season, so expect this list to get much longer.

Who will be coming to Holmdel in 2027?

Scroll down to check out the artists and bands that made summer 2026 so special, and be sure to check out Live Nation for the latest concert announcements.