Nordstrom Rack Is Bringing More Discounts to New Jersey

Photo by Lucas Hoang on Unsplash

This is exciting news for those who like a good deal!

How does 50, 60 and 70 percent off sound?

Who doesn't LOVE a good sale?

I know I do!

A very popular department store chain is opening another store in Monmouth County with big discounts on clothes, makeup, shoes and accessories.

Discount stores are so popular.

Everything is way too expensive to pay full price, people are always looking for a discount.

Nordstrom Rack is set to open at Manalapan Commons on Route 9 taking over the old Bed Bath & Beyond location in Manalapan.

If you've never heard of Nordstrom Rack, they're a huge discount store to the luxury department store chain Nordstrom.

Unfortunately, you have to wait until next year for them to open, but spring 2025 will be here before you know it.

Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash
I've been to the store in Cherry Hill, where you can walk out with huge savings on just about everything.

It's fun to rummage through the racks looking for the perfect deal on high quality items.

Nordstrom Rack has several stores throughout New Jersey, including locations in Eatontown, Bound Brook, Livingston and Wayne.

Photo by Hannah Morgan on Unsplash
According to the Asbury Park Press:

"We look forward to being a part of the Manalapan Township community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack Stores, in a statement.

"We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash
The 26-thousand square foot store will be located at the intersection of Route 9 and Craig Road.

