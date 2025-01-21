New Jersey Small Town Celebrated As One Of The Prettiest In America

A major website has declared one beloved New Jersey town one of America's prettiest small towns.

.After looking around America, AARP chose the prettiest small towns in our nation, and one amazing New Jersey town made the list.

New Jersey Is Home To One Of America's Prettiest Towns

The website divided the nation into nine sections, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, East Central, South Central, Central West, Mountain West, and West.

Our attention was immediately drawn to the Northeast of course, and the experts only mention four towns in this region.

The only four Northeast towns that made the list were Essex, Connecticut, Goshen, New York, Brattleboro, Vermont, and our beloved Cape May.

Cape May Is One Of The Most Awarded Towns In New Jersey

Cape May might be the most celebrated town in the Garden State, and every honor it gets is well-deserved.

No one would question the beauty of a town that takes you back to a simpler time as soon as you arrive.

There is the gorgeous beach, and the sweet and casual boardwalk, and these are just the beginning of what Cape May offers.

Shopping in Cape May is one of the most peaceful and fun things you can do. Quaint shops and charming stores surround you, and it is spectacular.

And the legendary restaurants all over town are the icing on the cake. Congratulations to Cape May, one of America's prettiest towns.

