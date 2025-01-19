This Amazing Place Is New Jersey’s Top Ice Cream Destination

There is one ice cream place in New Jersey that foodie experts say you can't miss in 2025.

This is not exactly the time of year when ice cream is the first thing on your mind, but rest assured it won't be long before we're all craving the frozen treats we love.

Where Is The Top Ice Cream Destination In New Jersey?

The Garden State has always had some of the best ice cream shops. Maybe it's because our state is such a big summer destination.

Or maybe it's because every kind of food we produce in the Garden State is amazing. Whatever the reason, we have some of the best ice cream you'll find anywhere.

If you're looking for a great ice cream shop in New Jersey, maybe one you've never tried before, the foodie experts have a great suggestion.

Which New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Did The Experts Pick?

Our friends at 24/7 Tempo tasked themselves with naming the top ice cream destination in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a good one.

There is an amazing place in Jersey City that the experts say is the top ice cream destination in New Jersey, and it's called Torico Ice Cream in Jersey City.

At Torica, it truly is a family affair. It all started in 1968 when Pete and Pura bought Jim's Deli.

Her pregnancy cravings for piraguas led to Jim's being changed to Tropical Delight, and then eventually to its current name.

The business has been family-owned and operated for three generations. They have locations at 20 Erie St. and 1041 Garfield Ave. in Jersey City.

