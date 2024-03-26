The New Jersey Roads That Desperately Need More Lanes

Every road in New Jersey needs something, but these are the roads you told us should have at least one more lane.

It's a loaded question here in the Garden State, but we asked New Jersey drivers which road they think should have an extra lane, and you were not short of opinions on the matter.

Lots Of New Jersey Roads Need More Lanes

If we listed all the roads you mentioned on several social media platforms we'd be here all day, but a few roads seemed to crop up more than others.

We focused on three roads that a lot of you mentioned, and we don't think there will be much argument about whether these roads need an extra lane or two.

Here are the three roads that were mentioned most often. there are certainly more, but this is a good start.

The New Jersey Roads That Need Another Lane The Most

Route 9. There were New Jersey drivers who said the whole length of Route 9, and others were more specific, like Route 9 in Lakewood.

Route 70. Sometimes we forget how many people drive on Route 70 each day, and they all want a little more space to help the traffic flow.

Garden State Parkway. You knew that was coming, right? If we could only have a lane that pops up in the summer months, wouldn't our lives be so much easier?

These roads are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this category, but an extra lane or two for each of them would make the Garden State a much happier place.

