Fresh seafood is synonymous with the Jersey Shore in the summer, and now a respected foodie website has named the seafood restaurant that may steal the show this summer.

New Jersey's Best Seafood Restaurant

If you love seafood, New Jersey is a great state to live in, especially in the summer. We have so many outstanding seafood restaurants to choose from.

One of the great online sources for restaurant recommendations is OpenTable. So, which New Jersey seafood restaurants do they say are among the best, and which one tops the list?

Here are some of the top 5 restaurants that almost made it to #1, but didn't quite get there.

Some Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In New Jersey

Char Steakhouse in Scotch Plains made it in the top 5, as did Limani Seafood Grill in Westfield and The Rum Runner in Sea Bright.

Osteria Cucina Rustica in Marlboro made the top 5, too, and that leaves us with just the top choice according to this site.

That honor belongs to Nauti Cajun Crab in Metuchen. Have you ever been there? It sounds like it's worth a try.

Nauti Cajun Crab in Metuchen

This great restaurant is relatively new, opening its doors in 2019, but it has already made quite and impact on the seafood loving community of New Jersey.

As the name would indicate, the Cajun influence on the food makes a dining experience there unlike any you have had before in the Garden State.

If you have been there before, you might want to head back. This restaurant offers an ever-evolving menu with new items added frequently.

If you've never been there, give them a try soon at 7 New St. in Metuchen.

