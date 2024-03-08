Triple D, or 'Diners, Drive-In's and Dives' starring Guy Fieri has been a fixture on The Food Network since 2007.

DDD has had an amazing 36 seasons and an astonishing 419 episodes as of this writing.

Get our free mobile app

What makes Guy so popular?

I think he can relate to just about everybody.

Whether you are an upscale and seasoned foodie or just like seeing the world's craziest creations, Guy speaks your language.

What many people don't know is that Guy Fieri didn't just wander into the culinary world.

In high school, he was a foreign exchange student in France.

It was there that he developed his interest in food and cooking.

In 1990, Fieri graduated with a degree in Hotel Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

During high school and college, Guy worked a pretzel stand to fund himself and get back to France to study.

He would eventually end up managing some pretty high-end restaurants in California.

That experience would come in very handy later in life when he would open his very own restaurants all over the United States.

Guy is the face of The Food Network.

While Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is the crown jewel, there have been so many spin-offs and specials that Guy has been involved with.

Guy is rewarded well for all of his hard work.

Between his television work, business ventures, and licensing deals, he's worth a reported $80 million.

If you're a fan of DDD, Fieri has traveled across the country and across the world to find eateries and foods that are different.

New Jersey is a favorite spot of Guy's.

Check out 25 locations that caught his attention and were featured on DDD, and start planning your road trip!

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan