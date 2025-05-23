Great news for the Garden State. New Jersey has been named among the best states for children's health care in 2025.

Children's Healthcare In New Jersey

We can deal with a lot of New Jersey punchlines, but when it comes to children's healthcare, we know that is not a laughing matter.

That's why, when the reputable folks at WalletHub released the list of the states that ranked the highest for children's healthcare, we wanted to know how the Garden State did.

For 2025, very few states ranked higher than New Jersey for excellent childcare. The Garden State ranked #3 in the nation, behind only Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Is New Jersey's Rank For Children's Healthcare High?

The research was based on several factors, including access to child healthcare, oral health and nutrition, obesity, and exercise data.

In the category of "Nutrition, Physical Activity & Obesity Rank", our strongest category, New Jersey ranked #3.

The weakest of our categories in its study was "Kids' Oral Health Rank". The Garden State had a disappointing ranking of 51 in this category.

The Strongest Parts Of New Jersey's Children's Healthcare

The article spotlights New Jersey's number of children's hospitals per capita and the lowest cost of doctor visits in the country as reasons for the impressive ranking.

Other positive news for the Garden State in this report includes one of the lowest mortality rates in America, and the state's priority on child safety and high quality heealthcare.

We should be proud in New Jersey, that of all the categories, we're very strong in this one.

