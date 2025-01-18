You Voted These New Jersey Towns As The Best Winter Getaways

New Jersey residents have voted for their favorite Garden State winter getaway towns, and here are the results.

The residents of New Jersey have reminded us that you don't have to leave the Garden State to escape your winter blues.

New Jersey's Favorite Winter Getaway Town In Our State

There are a lot of great choices when it comes to a quick New Jersey winter getaway, and Garden State residents let us know which towns are their favorite winter destinations in our state.

Many great destination towns in the Garden State serve the purpose in winter and summer, so we were curious which New Jersey towns would top the list for locals.

So, which town would you choose as your favorite New Jersey town during the long winter?

New Jersey Residents Love To Stay Close To Home

More state residents have been choosing staycations over vacations for financial purposes, and because we have so many amazing options close to home.

So, which New Jersey town is the perfect town for a quick winter getaway without leaving the state?

We asked Garden State residents on several social media platforms in an informal poll, and here's what you said.

New Jersey Residents Top Three Winter Getaway Towns In Our State

#3 Long Beach Island - Most of us think of this amazing town in the summer months, but enough love it in the winter to get it on the list.

#2 Crystal Springs Resort - Always a winter favorite for state residents and tourists as well.

#1 Cape May - Is there anything Cape May isn't #1 in? The most popular New Jersey summer destination is also the state's top winter destination.

