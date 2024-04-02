This Is The Artist Behind New Jersey’s Best Selling Single Ever

A music website has just released the list of the biggest-selling songs of all time, and the New Jersey artist who lands highest on the list may surprise you.

We have an embarrassment of riches here in New Jersey regarding influential and incredibly successful musicians.

The Biggest Hits From New Jersey Artists

Our geographic area and the performers who call or have called New Jersey home have impacted the music world in a major way for years.

But when it comes to this list, the first three names that come to your mind, might not be the New Jersey person with the biggest selling record.

If you're like us, the names we thought of were Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and Whitney Houston, but none of those performers are behind the biggest-selling record by a New Jersey artist.

If It's Not From The Big 3 Then Who Is It?

The list was compiled by Dave's Music Data Base, and they used several sources to come up with their list.

And while Whitney Houston landed at #27 with I Will Always Love You, that was the only song from the big New Jersey 3 that made the top 100 on this list.

There were two other New Jersey stars on the list. John Travolta (along with Olivia Newton-John) was at # 64 with You're The One That I Want.

The Top Artist Is Surprising

And the remaining New Jersey artist on the list, the one with the biggest-selling single of all time for a New Jersey artist, is Charlie Puth.

His mega-hit with Wiz Khalifa, See You Again holds the #20 spot on the list on the strength of between 20 and 25 million records sold.

