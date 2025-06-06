A new Rite Aid store has been added to the growing list of locations closing in New Jersey.

For the second time now in two years, the once-thriving chain is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with 360 stores expected to close nationwide, according to reports.

Driving around New Jersey, you can't help but notice more and more vacant buildings, as several Rite Aid stores have already closed up in recent months, leaving empty storefronts behind.

There are 60 Rite Aid stores listed in the Garden State.

Several locations are expected to shut down, with an additional store recently added to the growing list, according to Yahoo Finance, bringing the total number of expected closures to 17 in New Jersey.

In a release, CEO Matt Schroeder cited long-term financial challenges that were intensified by "rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes. The company said it was pursuing a "strategic and value-maximizing sale process for substantially all of its assets," which they say will help them emerge from the bankruptcy process.

The Latest List Of Rite Aid Stores Closing In New Jersey

Wildwood: 3400 New Jersey Ave. (JUST ADDED)

Bayville: 424 Route 9

Blairstown: 151 Route 94

Bridgeton: 1070 North Pearl St.

Bridgeton: 52 East Broad St.

Highland Park: 332 Raritan Ave.

Little Egg Harbor: 220 Mathistown Road

Neptune: 75 South Main St.

Parlin: 3553 Washington Road

Penns Grove: 130 East Main St.

Perth Amboy: 76 Smith St.

Pilesgrove: 865 Route 45

Point Pleasant: 3258 Bridge Ave.

Sicklerville: 403 Sicklerville Road

Toms River: 220 Route 70

Vineland: 7 West Landis Ave.

Whitehouse Station: 531 US Highway 22 East

