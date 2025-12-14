After speaking with New Jersey residents and tourists, we are ready to reveal New Jersey's most Hallmark Christmas town.

The Most Hallmark Christmas Town In New Jersey

Let's start by congratulating the Hallmark Channel for making such a big impact on the Christmas season that the highest honor a town could get this time of the year is being named a Hallmark Christmas town.

The Hallmark Channel had nothing to do with this particular decision, only I did, but I think they would love the town I chose, at least I hope they would.

While there are several gorgeous Christmas towns in New Jersey, like Hoboken, Spring Lake, Smithville, Freehold, Point Pleasant Beach, and so many others, I think the perfect town for a Hallmark Christmas movie in New Jersey is the one we're all thinking of.

Cape May Is New Jersey's Top Christmas Town

If Theresa is just coming back from the big city for the holidays, wouldn't it be perfect if she ran into her high school sweetheart while he's washing dishes at The Ugly Mug?

And wouldn't it be amazing for her to tell Cliff (that's his name) that things weren't right between her and her fiance in New York while they were strolling through The Washington Street Mall?

In my Christmas love story, they realize they love each other, have dinner at Peter Shields, and live happily ever after. A story that might be good enough for The Hallmark Channel.

I can dream, can't I?

