The most searched pie in every state has been revealed.

Google search data shows the most popular pie around the country, including here in New Jersey.

Hammonton, Atlantic County, is considered the blueberry capital of the world, however blueberry pie is NOT New Jersey's favorite pie.

An article in Taste of Home shows a map with the most popular pies by state.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash loading...

Several states like fruit pies, including apple in Maine and peach in Idaho, but here in New Jersey our favorite is ricotta pie.

Yes, ricotta pie is considered New Jersey's favorite pie.

Do you agree?

I thought for sure it was going to be blueberry or apple.

Get our free mobile app

So if ricotta pie is our favorite, where can you find the VERY BEST in New Jersey?

There are bakeries, diners, restaurants all over New Jersey where you can find delicious pies, but is there a place known for having the best?

Well, there's a place in New Jersey, which so happens to be in Hammonton, that several people on Trip Advisor have named the very best place to go for ricotta pies "hands down."

Photo by Chinh Le Duc on Unsplash Photo by Chinh Le Duc on Unsplash loading...

It's called The Red Barn Farm, Cafe & Pie Shop.

If you drive the back roads to the shore, you've probably passed it on Route 206.

Here are some of the reviews:

"Homemade pies, pastries and more - better than your mom's."

"The best pies."

"The blueberry, peach and ricotta pies are to die for. We buy them for every special occasion. You can't beat a delicious home made pie with Hammonton produce."

Photo by Gabriel Petry on Unsplash Photo by Gabriel Petry on Unsplash loading...

The Penza Family started The Red Barn Farm back in 1980.

Penza's pies are award winning and were even featured on the Food Network.

Where are some other places you can find a good ricotta pie in New Jersey?

15 Places You'll Find Delicious Pies in South Jersey When you're in the mood for a fresh, taste bud-pleasing pie, but don't have the time or skills to make it yourself, grab one from one of these South Jersey shops and you'll be impressed! Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca