We have heard for years how climate change will cause rising water levels.

A new map shows a densely populated area of New Jersey expected to be underwater by the year 2050.

Even though climate change is a much-debated topic, some facts just can't be ignored.

According to Climate Central, high-tide flooding is now 300% to more than 900% more frequent than 50 years ago.

This is being blamed on global warming, which is causing the sea level to rise.

Climate Central says this is due to melting glaciers and ice sheets from all over the world.

The volume of the ocean also expands as the water warms.

The EPA reports:

Evidence suggests sea level along the U.S. coastline will rise 10 to 12 inches by 2050—as much as the rise measured from 1920 to 2020.<a href="https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-sea-level#ref1"><sup>1</sup></a> (The 10 to 12 inches are an average: differences in both land and ocean height mean the rise will vary regionally along U.S. coasts.)

Personally, it's hard to look at all of this data from reputable sources and not conclude that something isn't going on.

Climate Central released maps of several major coastal cities in the U.S. in the year 2050.

The areas in red are predicted to be underwater by 2050 unless we can reverse course quickly and significantly.

A map of southern Florida shows flooded towns in the southwestern portions of the Sunshine State, including the Keys, such as Naples and Marco Island.

Everglades National Park, in the far southern region of the state, is home to many species of animals and would be almost entirely engulfed by the water.

New York and New Jersey aren't looking much better.

Climate Central believes that areas of The Garden State in red could be below sea level by 2050.

This includes MetLife Stadium and American Dream Mall.