Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Small Towns In America List

We'd all like to think we have a bunch of amazing small towns here in New Jersey, and we'd put them up against any other state's small towns any day.

We, however, may be overestimating ourselves a bit in the 'best small towns' category. At least we are if you base it on the findings in a recent report.

The article came out about a year ago, and it was from the really well-respected folks at HGTV. We love their shows, but we may not be as enthusiastic about this.

They came up with a list of the "50 Best Small Towns To Visit". The good news is that New Jersey didn't get shut out. The bad news is that we came about as close as you can to being shut out without actually being shut out.

The shorter, more concise way of putting that is that the Garden State only had one town make the list this time around.

Out of all the great small towns in the Garden State, places like Spring Lake, Smithville, Avon-by-the-Sea, Cape May, Chester, Princeton, and a dozen others, only one made the grade for HGTV.

So, which small town rose above the towns we just mentioned, and others we didn't? That honor goes to Lambertville.

There is no question that Lambertville belongs on this very impressive list. The town is literally adorable. It should not however stand alone on this list. Granted, it's hard to pick 50 great small towns throughout the whole country and make everyone happy.

But New Jersey has a bit of a complex, and a few more well-deserving towns on this list would have gone a long way toward repairing that.

