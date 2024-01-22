This Incredible New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Most Unique In The State

You can probably name your choice for the most beautiful or most fun town in New Jersey, but what about the most unique town in the Garden State?

This one may surprise you. We have so many great little towns and big towns scattered all over the Garden State, but there is one that has risen to the top of the unique list.

The list was put together and published by Alot and it highlights the most unique town in every state in America.

They chose a town here in the Garden State that doesn't often get a lot of publicity, and it's about time it did.

We love the amazing towns of Cape May and Asbury Park. We are huge fans of Hoboken and Jersey City, too, but these towns all grab their share of the headlines.

This article highlights the amazing, and very unique tow of Hopewell, and that is a really good choice.

Of course, many people think of the Lindbergh baby kidnapping and murder when they think of Hopewell, but the Mercer County town is so much more.

There are also many incredible historical sites for you to visit as well, and you can check a list of them out at the Hopewell Township website.

One of the places that a lot of people say you can't miss is the Harbourton Historic District. No matter where you choose to visit in the area, just be sure to visit the most unique town in New Jersey.

Here are some other amazing towns you have to visit in the Garden State.

