In a recent report ranking states with the highest number of millionaire households, New Jersey’s results are striking.

How Many Millionaires Are There In New Jersey?

Everyone who lives in the Garden State knows we are considered a wealthy state, but a report based on 2020 statistics may have us all shaking our heads.

A report published by Kiplinger states that New Jersey ranks first in having the most millionaire households.

Yes, our state is home to more millionaire households than any other one in the country.

Is New Jersey #1 For Millionaires In America?

As of 2020, the report says the Garden State is the proud owner of 323,443 millionaire households.

Some of the statistics associated with the report are staggering.

That number of millionaire households represents nearly one in ten households in New Jersey, a jaw-dropping 9.76% to be exact.

What Is The Median Home Value In New Jersey?

The report also places the median home value in the Garden State at $344,000, and our median income is just south of $82,000.

For so many New Jersey residents who live paycheck to paycheck, this is a stark difference from the Garden State they know, which has a high cost of living and the highest property taxes in the nation.

The richest man in New Jersey in 2025, according to Forbes, is John Overdeck, co-owner and co-founder of Two Sigma, with a net worth of $7.4 billion.

If my math serves me correctly, that is enough money to fill 7400 millionaire households.

