Is It Legal In New Jersey To “Get Jiggy” In Your Car?

You never know when the mood is going to hit you, but what if it hits you when you're in the car? Is it legal to have relations in a car in New Jersey?

This is the kind of information that is much more convenient to know now because you don't want to find out after it's too late.

And you certainly aren't going to be in the mood to Google it when the moment arrives. So, let's find some things out now.

It turns out the key word here is privacy. if you're in a private place like your own garage, go for it. When it comes to legal or illegal, It all comes down to indecent exposure, according to NJ Criminal Defense LLC.

It turns out that any public exposure of private parts is considered lewdness in the Garden State.

According to (2C:14-4), if a person not involved observes what they consider to be alarming or offensive, it may be an act of lewdness, but the person or people involved in the act would need to have a reasonable expectation they would be seen.

That's a lot of legal stuff to dance around, and you should read the whole law for yourself, but it seems to me that it is pretty logical.

If you are doing something that other people shouldn't see, do it where people aren't going to see you.

And by using that logic, I would say that getting busy in your car is probably not a safe thing to do in public places if you want to avoid a visit from authorities, an/or nosy neighbors.

