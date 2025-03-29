Some Of The Best Inventions Created In New Jersey And Neighboring States

New Jersey has been the birthplace of numerous inventions over the years.

Of course, Thomas Edison comes to mind.

Known as the Wizard of Menlo Park, Edison, who moved to New Jersey as an adult, invented many things in the Garden State, including the electric light bulb, the phonograph, the telegraph, and the motion picture camera.

But there's a long list of other inventions you might not know originated in New Jersey and our neighboring states.

Some are everyday items you might use without even realizing they were invented so close to home.

Business Insider came out with a list of the most famous inventions in every state.

Before we get to New Jersey, let's see the top inventions in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Top Inventions in New Jersey and Surrounding States

Delaware -

Kevlar, invented in Delaware in 1965, is a bulletproof material often used for body armor and bulletproof vehicles.

Pennsylvania -

The Ferris Wheel was invented in Pennsylvania by George Ferris in 1892.

New York -

Toilet Paper was developed in Albany, New York in 1857.

New Jersey -

Air conditioning was invented nearly 100 years ago in New Jersey.

A 1902 discovery by Willis Carrier led to the invention of air conditioning in 1921.

Some other things you may not know were invented in New Jersey include:

- First Condensed Soup

- Bubble Wrap

- The Monopoly Board Game

- First Steam Locomotive

- Bandaids

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born