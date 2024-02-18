You Won’t Believe Where New Jersey Ranks On The Grumpiest States List

Despite all the negative attention our New Jersey attitude gets across the nation, it turns out we are not one of the nation's grumpiest states after all.

If you listen to stand-up comedians, talk show hosts, or movies, it would be easy for you to believe that New Jersey is the epitome of grumpiness.

But a recent study reveals almost the exact opposite. Not only is New Jersey not among America's most grumpy states, we are among the happiest in the nation.

The research appears at Reward Expert, and when you scan down the list of the grumpiest states, one state is conspicuously missing. New Jersey is not there.

But as you continue to dig in, you find another surprise, and it's a good one. New Jersey is actually among the happiest states in the nation.

To be specific, the Garden State is #8 on the list of happiest states, so this report brings double good news to New Jersey.

It seems that in recent years, New Jersey has been getting some surprising, positive press, and it's about time.

The article does give New Jersey props for being the most educated and richest state, both contributors to our overall happiness.

And let's be honest, even though it's crowded and things are expensive here, we get to live near the ocean, we have amazing boardwalks and restaurants, and we have great neighbors and communities.

