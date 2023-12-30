This New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Best Foodie Town In The Whole State

There is great food in every single corner of New Jersey, but foodie experts say there is one Garden State town that is the most exciting and the absolute top foodie town in the whole state.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash Family eating at a restaurant. Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash loading...

It is so hard to come up with just one town that is the top foodie town in the whole state of New Jersey.

You could make a legitimate argument that every single town in the state could be classified as that, with all the great restaurants in our state.

Photo by Henrique Felix on Unsplash Outdoor cafe. Photo by Henrique Felix on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is among the top foodie states in the nation, so when a major foodie publication singles one town out as the best, it's really big news.

But, that is exactly what the well-respected folks at Lovefood did. After careful consideration, the experts there think they have found New Jersey's ultimate foodie town.

Photo by Thomas Marban on Unsplash Chef cooking. Photo by Thomas Marban on Unsplash loading...

It's a courageous thing to do, especially for our state, but let's see if you agree with their ultimate choice in this category.

Despite the amazing food we all love coming out of Newark, Jersey City, Princeton, Red Bank, and Asbury Park, just to name a few, the experts point to a town just outside of Philadelphia and New Jersey's most exciting foodie town.

Sagami Japanese Restaurant (Google Maps) Sagami Japanese Restaurant (Google Maps) loading...

The title goes to the town of Collingswood in Camden County, the home of great restaurants like Sagami Japanese Restaurant and Hearthside got the nod from these foodie experts.

We all have our favorite towns that we think should take the top spot, and quite frankly, that is an excellent problem for all of us to have.

7 Jersey Shore Restaurants That Could Be New Jersey's Most Famous

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan