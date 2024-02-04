You Might Not Be Smiling About New Jersey’s Dental Health Ranking

When it comes to dental health, New Jersey isn't at the top of the list, but all the news isn't bad when it comes to our oral health.

New Jersey is a state that has a lot to smile about, and we'd like to think we have the kind of smiles that make it easy to show that happiness.

According to a recent report at WalletHub, the research says we have good dental health, as compared to other states in America, but you might think we could have done better.

It turns out that New Jersey ranks #11 in the nation for good dental health, and while that's pretty solid, I think we all hoped we'd rank higher.

Several categories were used to determine the rankings, and the area New Jersey was strongest in was the "Oral Health" category (4th) but our "Dental Care & Habits" ranking left a lot to be desired.

It turns out New Jersey is ranked 44th when it comes to dental care and habits. That certainly won't make us feel good about ourselves, but it might make us reach for a mint.

Are we so busy here in the Garden State that we can't spend a few minutes with a toothbrush or a small cup of mouthwash? And can we carve out a few minutes to hang with the floss?

I have lived in New Jersey for a very long time, and in my experience, we are very in tune with health issues, and that includes dental health., so this ranking surprises me.

For the record, Illinois ranks #1 for dental health, and Arkansas ranks last.

