In Jersey, we've been experiencing long stretches of cold temperatures this winter, and plenty of the season remains.

This is the time of year when house fires are most frequent.

Get our free mobile app

There are obvious ways to prevent fires at home.

Ready.gov says:

Never use a stove range or oven to heat your home. Keep combustible and flammable liquids away from heat sources. Portable generators should NEVER be used indoors and should only be refueled outdoors and in well-ventilated areas.

When was the last time you tested your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors?

Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media loading...

The best practice is to check both of these twice a year.

Any easy way to remember is to do it when the clocks change.

How many things are plugged into one outlet? Are there many extensions and only one outlet? That's not a good idea for many reasons.

I've found that there are typically two types of people regarding garages.

If you're like me, the garage is not for the car. That would be silly.

The garage is for storing many items you don't even need.

ALSO READ: If You Smell Cucumbers in Your House, Get Out Fast!

120738755 trekandshoot loading...

Decorations, seasonal lawn care items, boxes of...who knows what.

The other kind of "garage people" are the ones who use the garage for vehicles.

These garages are also so spotless that you could eat off the floor or do surgery.

A clean, clear garage is clearly the better way to go. I hope to be one of those people soon.

Federal officials are urging New Jersey homeowners to remove the following items from their garages right away.

7 Items New Jersey Residents Should Never Store in Their Garages in the Winter According to several home improvement experts, leaving these items in your garage when the thermometer plunges is a bad idea. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart