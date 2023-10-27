This Is The Top Restaurant In New Jersey For Delicious Comfort Food

It seems like when the weather gets a little chilly like it is now in New Jersey, we all yearn for some heartwarming and belly-filling comfort food.

When it comes to the place that has the best food in the land, we tell you all the time that you should count your blessings to have made your way to the Garden State.

New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire nation, and I would put our food up against anyone in the nation.

So, it would stand to reason that we would also be the place to find amazing comfort food, and now a major publication has pinpointed the restaurant they believe has the best comfort food in the whole state.

The website that made the bold proclamation was Cheapism, and their choice for the top comfort food restaurant in the state is in Newark.

Have you ever been to a place called Hobby's Deli & Restaurant? If you haven't, you're definitely going to want to give this amazing place a try.

If you love amazing comfort food, this may be your new favorite restaurant. They have an amazing menu with comfort food dotting the pages from cover to cover.

One thing you absolutely shouldn't miss is the pastrami at Hobby's, which has been named the best in America. So what are you waiting for?

Check out Hobby's in Newark for an amazing meal of your favorite comfort food. They are located at 32 Branford Pl. in Newark.

