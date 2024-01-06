New Jersey Has Only One Of America’s Best Secret Beaches

We have a lot of beautiful beaches here in New Jersey, but according to one published report, only one of them is among the best secret beaches in America.

Before you take it personally that New Jersey is only mentioned once on any list of best beaches, you have to keep in mind this is a very unique category.

You see, in this category, the key word is secret. While there are many amazing beaches up and down the Jersey Shore, a secret beach in the Garden State is a pretty rare commodity.

It's pretty hard to keep any beach a secret in a state where the summer tourist season is the peak season for visitors.

And so most of our beaches are very well known, as anyone who has ever looked for a parking spot in the summer at the Jersey Shore can attest to.

When you think about it, even having one of the best secret beaches in the whole nation here at the Jersey Shore is quite an accomplishment anyway.

According to a story at The Hill, there is one New Jersey beach amazing enough to be on the list of the best secret beaches in America, and it is Sedge Island.

Sedge Island is part of Island Beach State Park and is not accessible by car, which goes a long way in explaining how it's been kept a secret from the multitudes of summer tourists at the Jersey Shore.

