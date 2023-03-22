Our favorite NJ pizza places around Atlantic City & Cape May

Our team of foodies have assembled a definitive list our favorite pizza in the Atlantic City and Cape May areas.

As we unveil our selections, please note that some are from well-established pizzerias … while others are from non-traditional home pizza makers.

ROB HURLEY

Rob Hurley could be an accomplished chef if he wanted to be. He can make or bake anything that he sets his mind to imagining.

Here are two recent examples of his amazing pizza talents. Everything is from scratch.

Here are Rob’s Peperoni and plain cheese varieties. Each was cooked at over 700 degrees in his Ooni Pizza Oven.

Cooking the pizza fast and at such a high temperature, makes all the difference. It is uniquely different than any pizza you will have that is baked at 550 degrees.

Please note that Rob’s pizza has the perfect amount of “char” that many/most people love.

Rob’s pizza is my all-time favorite and not just because he’s my son. His painstaking attention to detail and quality of ingredients, along with the careful attention while cooking … makes for the perfect pizza.

Rob Hurley pizza - Harry Hurley photo.

You can see the turned-up (cup-shaped) Peperoni, each with a small amount of oil formed. That’s a peperoni pizza made to perfection.

Rob Hurley pizza - Harry Hurley photo.

CAPRI PIZZA — NORTHFIELD, NJ

We have been enjoying Rocco Giugliano‘s Capri Pizza for more than 40 years. For decades in The Shore Mall and now for many years at his Tilton Road, Northfield, New Jersey location.

Rocco’s pizza has stayed consistently outstanding for almost half a century.

Rocco specializes in the best ingredients and a thin-style pizza of countless varieties.

Here is a Capri Pizza, half pepperoni and half plain version:

Capri Pizza - Harry Hurley photo.

CONGRESS HALL — BOILER ROOM — CAPE MAY CITY, NJ

The Congress Hall Boiler Room brick fire oven pizza is wonderful and our family loves it, especially the incomparable Margie Hurley.

Take a look directly below and you’ll see why:

Congress Hall - Boiler Room Pizza - Harry Hurley photo.

SQUARES & FARE — EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

This is nothing short of a supply and demand phenomenon.

You basically have to win the online social media lottery to get a hold of one of these pizza beauties.

I have yet to hear even a single person who has had a bad word about this fine pizza.

Squares and Fare Pizza via Facebook.

Here is a bonus photo of a prolific pizza aficionado, state Sen. Michael Testa, thoroughly enjoying a slice of Squares and Fare heaven.

Senator Michael Testa - Squares and Fare Pizza - Jim Malamut photo.

SAM’S PIZZA PALACE -=— WILDWOOD, NJ

Speaking of Senator Testa … this is Michael’s favorite pizza in Cape May County.

Testa really loves Sam’s Pizza Palace and also added that “Sam’s is my favorite pizza at the Shore. Wildwood has grit,” he said.

Here are the Sam’s pizza: Peperoni and plain cheese varieties:

Sam's Pizza Palace - Michael Testa, Jr. Photo.

Sam's Pizza Palace - Michael Testa, Jr. photo.

DeNUNZIO’S BRICK OVEN PIZZA AND GRILLE — SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

This is another of Testa’s favorite pizzas in Cape May County.

We take Testa’s recommendations very seriously, as he is legitimately one of the most knowledgeable pizza connoisseurs that we have ever known.

Here is a good look at a DeNunzio’s pizza:

DeNunzio's pizza via Facebook.

TONY’S BALTIMORE GRILL — ATLANTIC CITY

We readily admit, this is not an award-winning pizza. However, it is a legendary one.

It is a pizza that our family has enjoyed and continues to enjoy for a lifetime.

It’s also the first pizza ever made in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We love Tony’s Baltimore Grill pizza, both plain cheese and with sausage.

Here is a recent example:

Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza - Harry Hurley photo.

PREP’S PIZZA AND DAIRY BAR — OCEAN CITY, NJ

Prep’s Pizza has a 57-year history on the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

The restaurant is a real “throw-back” experience.

Here is an example of Prep’s Pizza and that “never gets old” watching an old school, traditional pizza-maker throwing the pizza into the air. It makes it a show and a meal all in one.

Prep's Pizza via Facebook.

MANCO & MANCO PIZZA — OCEAN CITY, NJ

Manco & Manco Pizza has been on the Boardwalk in Ocean City for generations.

They fabricate their pizza by putting the cheese on the pie shell, before placing the sauce. We’ve never seen that anywhere before. It is unique to them.

It is a go-to, much-enjoyed pizza … see an excellent example directly below:

Manco & Manco Pizza - via Facebook.

TONY BALONEY’S — ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Mike Hauck hit the ground running when he established his fine restaurant in Atlantic City.

Hauck’s wife has been featured nationally.

He makes one of the finest pizzas in the Atlantic City area history.

Hauck is very creative and offers many unique pizzas, like this one that has all of the usual traditional pizza ingredients… But this one also has macaroni and cheese and ranch dressing on it.

Tony Baloney's Pizza via Facebook.

PURDY’S GALLOWAY GRILLE — GALLOWAY, NJ

Don Purdy offers a full-service restaurant.

The Purdy Pizza is truly outstanding and bursts with flavor.

Every attention-to-detail item is attended to, perfectly by the chefs, including the crust gets a personal treatment of additional flavor.

The Purdy Pizza pizza is cooked in the high-quality, industry-standard Blodgett pizza oven.

Here are 2 great examples (pepperoni & plain) of a Don Purdy Pizza.

Purdy's Galloway Grille photo via Facebook.

Before we leave you … we know that we have missed some very great examples of pizzas in the Atlantic City and Cape May areas.

Please come back and revisit this article, as we intend to add additional deserving selections for your enjoyment.

