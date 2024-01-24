This Legendary New Jersey Bar Has Been Named The Most Fun Bar In The State

There is one reason we head to our favorite bar. We want to blow off some steam with our friends and forget the world for a minute or two. And now the experts have revealed their choice for the most fun bar in the state of New Jersey.

Maybe you’ve had a long day, a long week, or maybe even a long month. There is one thing you can count on. A couple of adult beverages with some of your best friends at a really fun bar will almost always make things a little better.

And if you want to know which bar has been named the most fun bar in the Garden State, don’t worry, the experts have been on the case.

Our good friends at Thrillist were courageous enough to take on the task of naming the most fun bar in every state in the nation, and we thank them for their bravery.

Their choice of the most fun bar in the state is one you are certainly familiar with if you spend or have spent any time at the Jersey Shore. Congratulations to Bar Anticipation in Lake Como.

Locals and regulars simply call this legendary establishment Bar A, and there is no doubt that it should be in any conversation talking about the most fun bars in the country.

Bar A is well-known for its VIP Cabanas and it legendary Beach Grotto. Thousands of memories, especially summer memories have been made there for decades.

So the next time you are looking for the kind of fun you can only have at the most fun bar in the state, make sure you head to Bar A, 1783 16th Ave. in Lake Como.

