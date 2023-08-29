Loud Alarm to Sound on All New Jersey Cell Phones, TVs and Radios in October

This will fall under the "good to know" category so when your cell phone (and everybody else's) at work goes off it won't be so jarring.

Just know what you hear is a test, and only a test.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, October 4 at 2:20 p.m. ET, the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the help of the FCC will be conducting a nationwide test.

The timing of this test comes as controversy still surrounds the way local officials in Maui are considered by many to have failed to inform the public of the growing wildfires.

These alerts are meant to alert people of a natural disaster or attack.

Canva Canva loading...

I mentioned how all New Jersey cell phones will be alerted. The alert will come in the form of a text. According to USA Today, it will say something along the lines of:

This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.

It's great to have these texts go out, but in the case of those in Maui, many never got them because cell service was so jammed from people being on their phones trying to get information or help.

It may sound partial coming from me, but everyone should have a battery-powered or crank radio in their home.

Canva Canva loading...

You can always get vital local information on the radio through the Emergency Alert System. You likely on occasion hear the weekly and monthly tests on this station. We do them for the exact purpose of making sure that in the event of a disaster, attack, severe weather, or missing person, alerts go out on time and to the right people.

The nationwide alert on October 4, will interrupt TV and radio broadcasts and last for approximately one minute.