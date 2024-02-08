It's hard to think about warm weather as we're bundled up in jackets, gloves and hats during these cold winter months in New Jersey.

However, the warm weather will be here soon and with it comes the most deadly creature in the world.

Get our free mobile app

All it takes is for the temperature to be above 50 degrees and you'll start seeing them throughout New Jersey. Above 70 degrees is when you'll REALLY start noticing them.

It's already February so we're not that far away from the return of these annoying blood suckers.

Get ready to bust out the spray, zappers, bracelets, candles and any other repellents because mosquitoes will soon take over the state and unfortunately for many of us our very own backyard.

It's often a battle trying to get rid of them and it never fails, one always breaks free for that first bite of the season.

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash loading...

According to the CDC, the mosquito is the world's deadliest animal with the most common mosquito-born disease in the United States being West Nile Virus.

You can protect yourself from mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves and removing standing water from your property. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water.

When heading out, the CDC recommends using EPA-registered insect repellents.

Photo by Charles Black on Unsplash Photo by Charles Black on Unsplash loading...

Mosquitos are annoying leaving you with a huge, itchy bump that takes days to go away.

Yes, most mosquitos in the U.S. are just a nuisance, but mosquito bites are never fun.

The CDC encourages you to take steps to reduce the amount of mosquitoes in and around your home.

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New Jersey These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter