The New World Order is getting a new name.

When Marvel formally announced the fourth Captain America movie (and the first starring Anthony Mackie as MCU’s new Cap) they called the film Captain America: New World Order. This week, they revealed that the sequel had undergone a name change.

Mackie himself revealed the news, in a rather offhanded way, in an Instagram picture of himself and co-star Harrison Ford (who plays President “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt) on the set of the film. Their director’s chairs show off a new logo for the movie, and the caption reads “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024.”

The change was then confirmed by the official Marvel Studios Twitter account.

READ MORE: Every MCU Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

No reason was given for the change of subtitle. Perhaps the conspiracy theories linked to the notions of a “new world order” were something Marvel did not want to be associated with at this time. There could also be some connection within the film’s story to the famous Aldous Huxley that shares that title. Or maybe the folks at Marvel just hate World Championship Wrestling. Maybe we’ll find out the full story behind the change when the movie opens in theaters next summer.

In addition to Mackie and Ford, the movie also stars Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, and Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler, reprising their roles as the Leader and Betty Ross for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Get our free mobile app