Marvel Delays Both Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movies

Amidst a flurry of release schedule changes by its parent company, Marvel has delayed the release of both of the upcoming Avengers sequels: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The films were previously scheduled to open in theaters in 2025 and 2026. Now they will instead open on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively.

Marvel also adjusted the releases of several other films. Captain America: Brave New World now opens in July of 2024 rather than in May. Thunderbolts is now a December 2024 release, instead of July 2024. Blade now opens in February of 2025 instead of September 2024, while Fantastic Four is now Marvel’s big May 2025 title to kick off that summer movie season.

The news of the changes comes as the Hollywood writers’ strike continues; the strike has already paused work on several Marvel projects, including Blade and Thunderbolts. Marvel’s TV output appears to have slowed considerably as well; nearly six months into 2023, the company has yet to debut a new MCU TV series on Disney+ this year. (Secret Invasion, later in June, will be the first.) The changes to Marvel’s plans are also happening as one of the big stars of both of these upcoming Avengers movies, Jonathan Majors, stands accused of assault in New York City. So far, Marvel has made no announcement of any changes to Majors’ status with the company.

It’s not all bad news for Marvel fans, though. The company did move up one project: Deadpool 3, which was previously planned for release in November of 2024 will instead premiere on May 3, 2024. So the general flow of three Marvel movies every year won’t be interrupted — at least if Marvel sticks to this current schedule.

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, The Marvels is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 10. So far, at least, that film remains on schedule.

