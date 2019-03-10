‘Captain Marvel’ Had Second-Biggest Opening in Marvel History
Captain Marvel scored an enormous opening weekend at the box office, both in the United States and worldwide. In fact, its $153 million domestic debut is the best for a new Marvel franchise besides Black Panther, and its $455 million worldwide debut is the second biggest opening weekend in Marvel Cinematic Universe history ever. Only Avengers: Infinity War — basically the biggest comic book movie ever — made more in its first weekend in theaters than Captain Marvel:
$455 million is not only the second biggest worldwide debut for Marvel; it’s the sixth-biggest worldwide debut for any movie ever. Here’s the top ten of that list:
- Avengers: Infinity War: $640.5 million
- The Fate of the Furious: $541.9 million
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $529 million
- Jurassic World: $525.5 million
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: $483.2 million
- Captain Marvel: $455 million
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $450.8 million
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $422.5 million
- Furious 7: $397.7 million
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $394.0 million
It’s also worth noting — despite the efforts of trolls deliberately sinking the film’s audience score on websites like Rotten Tomatoes — that Captain Marvel got an A rating from audiences on CinemaScore, the same score that Avengers: Infinity War got last year. So it could have a long healthy run at the box office — at least until Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.
More from New Jersey 101.5: