Monmouth County NJ’s Most Romantic Restaurants For Valentine’s Day

Here is a list of amazing Monmouth County restaurants perfect for your Valentine's Day celebration.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it's not too early to be thinking about some romantic plans.

Monmouth County's Most Romantic Restaurants

We came up with a list of 5 restaurants in Monmouth County that are among the most romantic around.

There's no science to this. We asked around, checked out reviews, and came up with a list, Consider it your Monmouth County Valentine's Day suggestion box.

There are so many amazing, romantic restaurants in Monmouth County, and we love them all.

Great Choices For Valentine's Day In New Jersey

These are just the restaurant names that came up the most often when we asked around, so hopefully our list can help you.

We also suggest you reach out to your favorite restaurant early to find out what their plan is and if you can, and need to, make reservations.

Here are the 5 romantic Monmouth County restaurants we came up with. we hope it helps.

Salt Creek Grille. Rumson - It is one of the most beloved special occasion restaurants in the area. The food and environment are amazing.

Scarborough Fair Restaurant, Sea Girt - One of my personal favorites. It is an awesome experience every time. It will be a very special Valentine's Day.

Heirloom at the St. Laurent, Asbury Park - The chef is incredible, the food is among the best in the area, and you have to give it a try.

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant, Long Branch - Their incredible outdoor deck may not be the way to go on Valentine's Day, but the food is second to none. This is a great restaurant.



Blu Grotto Restaurant, Oceanport - If you ar a lover of love and a lover of great Italian food, then this restaurant is perfect for your Valentine's meal.

Whether you choose one of these great Monmouth County restaurants or any of the scores of others, we wish you and the ones you love a very happy Valentine's Day.

