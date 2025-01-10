Monmouth County NJ&#8217;s Most Romantic Restaurants For Valentine&#8217;s Day

Monmouth County NJ’s Most Romantic Restaurants For Valentine’s Day

Photo by Faizan on Unsplash

Here is a list of amazing Monmouth County restaurants perfect for your Valentine's Day celebration.

Photo by Wedding Dreamz on Unsplash
loading...

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it's not too early to be thinking about some romantic plans.

Monmouth County's Most Romantic Restaurants

We came up with a list of 5 restaurants in Monmouth County that are among the most romantic around.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

There's no science to this. We asked around, checked out reviews, and came up with a list, Consider it your Monmouth County Valentine's Day suggestion box.

Photo by Anton Mislawsky on Unsplash
loading...

There are so many amazing, romantic restaurants in Monmouth County, and we love them all.

Great Choices For Valentine's Day In New Jersey

These are just the restaurant names that came up the most often when we asked around, so hopefully our list can help you.

Read More: NJ Restaurant Ultimate Bucket List For 2025

We also suggest you reach out to your favorite restaurant early to find out what their plan is and if you can, and need to, make reservations.

Photo by Faizan on Unsplash
loading...

Here are the 5 romantic Monmouth County restaurants we came up with. we hope it helps.

Salt Creek Grille. Rumson - It is one of the most beloved special occasion restaurants in the area. The food and environment are amazing.

Google Maps
loading...

Scarborough Fair Restaurant, Sea Girt - One of my personal favorites. It is an awesome experience every time. It will be a very special Valentine's Day.

Google Maps
loading...

Heirloom at the St. Laurent, Asbury Park - The chef is incredible, the food is among the best in the area, and you have to give it a try.

Google Maps
loading...

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant, Long Branch - Their incredible outdoor deck may not be the way to go on Valentine's Day, but the food is second to none. This is a great restaurant.

Google Maps
loading...

Blu Grotto Restaurant, Oceanport - If you ar a lover of love and a lover of great Italian food, then this restaurant is perfect for your Valentine's meal.

Google Maps
loading...

Whether you choose one of these great Monmouth County restaurants or any of the scores of others, we wish you and the ones you love a very happy Valentine's Day.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

The Best Restaurants In Red Bank, NJ

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Filed Under: shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM