If you are a fan of any of the major league baseball stadiums surrounding New Jersey, you are not going to like the new list of the best stadiums in America.

Tri-State Stadiums Rankings

None of the fans of the local baseball teams will be happy with the rankings of our area stadiums, but Yankees fans will be the least pleased.

The report was published by USA Today, and it ranks every major league baseball stadium in America, and not one of our local stadiums appears in the top 10.

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

That's right. There was no love for Citizens Bank Park, Citi Field, or Yankee Stadium in the top ten of this list.

The Highest-Rated Local Baseball Stadium

We did come close, though. The stadium that took the #11 spot on the list was Citi Field.

Just behind Citi Field in the #13 spot was Citizens Bank Park, and even a Phillies fan can't be too upset with that.

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets

But what about The House That Ruth Built? Yankees fans have to be wondering where the hallowed space known as Yankee Stadium landed on the list.

The Highest-Ranked Baseball Stadium In America

We start by mentioning that the Yankees' bitterest rival, the Boston Red Sox, saw their stadium, Fenway Park, take the #5 spot on this list.

That will anger Yankee fans even more when they find out Yankee Stadium landed at #20 on the same list.

Chicago White Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates

The stadium that was named the best in the country was PNC Park in Pittsburgh. It's hard to argue with that. The stadium is gorgeous with a stunning view.

George M. Steinbrenner Field, a field meant for minor league play and currently the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was at the bottom of the list.

